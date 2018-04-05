Keeneland prepares for possible snow on opening weekend of Spring Meet

A New Albany dentist is facing drug charges after Indiana State Police found a number of controlled substances in his vehicle.

New Albany dentist arrested after police say drugs found in car

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino admitted Thursday it's probably not going to work out for him in college basketball.

Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.

Ky. governor vetoes bill to make it easier for agencies to leave state's troubled pension system

The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An open bottle of Crown Royal Liquor was found in the passenger seat of Tasha Schleicher's car. (Riverside Police Department via FOX News)

POLICE: 'One of the worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested with liquor bottle in passenger seat

New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.

CRAWFORD | Mack on the move in first days as Louisville coach, sits down with WDRB

New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.

Neeli Bendapudi talks with the media soon after being named U of L president on April 3, 2018.

University of Louisville requires new president to live at Amelia Place mansion

Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.

Louisville man arrested in Florida for holding a house party for high schoolers on spring break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- With snow in the forecast, Keeneland is keeping a close eye on what could be falling on the track this opening weekend.

Crews have been working hard to get the grounds ready for the Spring Meet. Spokesperson Amy Gregory said the track is making a few changes to deal with the potential for snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

“We have canceled our sunrise track program on Saturday just so that our grounds crew have ample time to prepare the facilities in case we would get a little bit of snow," Gregory said.

The biggest change will be when visitors will be allowed inside. On Saturday, the gates will open at noon instead of 11 a.m. to give crews even more time to clear any snow that may fall.

Even if flakes fall, Gregory said nothing will keep fans away from the tradition on the track.

"Our fans are amazing," she said. "Rain or shine, they come out here with a great attitude and really look forward to coming and spending the day at Keeneland."

The Spring Meet runs Wednesdays through Sundays, April 6-27, so visitors only have a limited amount of time to see the races.

"Fans at Keeneland will be seeing horses that they will probably be seeing Derby weekend at Churchill Downs," Gregory said.

The first race begins at 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.