Keeneland prepares for possible snow on opening weekend of Sprin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Keeneland prepares for possible snow on opening weekend of Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- With snow in the forecast, Keeneland is keeping a close eye on what could be falling on the track this opening weekend.

Crews have been working hard to get the grounds ready for the Spring Meet. Spokesperson Amy Gregory said the track is making a few changes to deal with the potential for snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

“We have canceled our sunrise track program on Saturday just so that our grounds crew have ample time to prepare the facilities in case we would get a little bit of snow," Gregory said.

The biggest change will be when visitors will be allowed inside. On Saturday, the gates will open at noon instead of 11 a.m. to give crews even more time to clear any snow that may fall.

Even if flakes fall, Gregory said nothing will keep fans away from the tradition on the track. 

"Our fans are amazing," she said. "Rain or shine, they come out here with a great attitude and really look forward to coming and spending the day at Keeneland."

The Spring Meet runs Wednesdays through Sundays, April 6-27, so visitors only have a limited amount of time to see the races.

"Fans at Keeneland will be seeing horses that they will probably be seeing Derby weekend at Churchill Downs," Gregory said.

The first race begins at 1:05 p.m. Friday.

