Keeneland prepares for possible snow on opening weekend of Spring Meet

A Louisville man who was chaperoning a group of high schoolers on spring break in Florida was arrested for allegedly allowing the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol.More >>
Republican State Sen. Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield was responding to a WKYT story about the number of educators running for office in Kentucky.More >>
New University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday that she was happy to live at Amelia Place, the university-owned mansion in the Cherokee Triangle. In fact, Bendapudi’s employment contract requires that she do so.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
The 41-year-old mother of 11 has DUI arrests in Kentucky, Indiana, California, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.More >>
Matt Bevin said he vetoed House Bill 362 because it would let agencies leave and make payments without interest on the enormous cost to leave the system.More >>
Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino admitted Thursday it's probably not going to work out for him in college basketball.More >>
A New Albany dentist is facing drug charges after Indiana State Police found a number of controlled substances in his vehicle.More >>
