Elizabethtown man arrested for fatal shooting in his front yard

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) - Elizabethtown Police  have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday night. 

32-year-old Bradley Joseph Anderson is now facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting a man in front of his home on Greenway Drive. 

Police were called to Greenway Drive about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, after the body of 26-year-old Stanley McFalda was found on a sidewalk in front of Anderson's house. 

Investigators believe the two were arguing, when Anderson pulled out a handgun and shot McFalda in the head. Police say McFalda was not armed at the time of the shooting. 

Anderson is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

This is Elizabethtown's third homicide since December. 

