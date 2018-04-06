Elizabethtown police questioning suspects after deadly shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown police questioning suspects after deadly shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Elizabethtown.

Police were called to Greenway Drive about 9:30. Once they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also located subjects, including the alleged shooter, at the scene. They were taken into custody and are being questioned.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

Elizabethtown police continue to investigate.

