Crash in Bardstown leaves one woman dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crash in Bardstown leaves one woman dead

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a crashed vehicle nearly 17 hours after the suspected crash on Springfield Road.

Deputies were called about 6:30 Thursday night to investigate an injury collision. The person who called 911 directed deputies to a rock embankment and creek area.

Deputies eventually found a damaged Ford passenger vehicle in a creek bed. The body of 22-year-old Destiny Danner was inside.

A witness told deputies he heard a loud noise on Springfield Road about 1:00 a.m. Thursday, but didn't see anything when he looked outside. Later in the day, the witness discovered car parts in his yard and near a tree. He followed the parts and debris, and eventually found Danner's car in the creek bed.

The victim will be taken to the medical examiner's officer in Louisville.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Officer is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.