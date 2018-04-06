Disney On Ice presents 'Follow Your Heart' at the KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the Disney on Ice cast as they prepared for their Louisville performances.

The ice skating extravaganza features Disney Pixar's Inside Out, Disney's Frozen and other Disney stories.

Talented skaters bring these timeless stories to the ice through recognizable characters like Olaf, Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mickey Mouse.

Finding Dory is joining the performance for the first time. Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney Pixar's Finding Dory.

Tickets for the show start at $18.

Date and Time of Performances at KFC Yum! Center:

Friday, April 6 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 - 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 - 1:00 p.m.

