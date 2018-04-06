POLICE: Louisville man found asleep in vehicle with more than 100 stolen identities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

According to arrest reports, he had more than 100 stolen identities as well.

Police say they were called to the 10000 block of Fischer Park Drive, near Westport Road, at approximately 10:30 a.m. April 5. While there, they allegedly found 26-year-old Andrew G. Davis asleep in a 2013 black Mercedes Benz, with a marijuana bong, capped needles, tourniquets and suspected Xanax inside.

Officers allegedly found something else: a backpack that contained handwritten notes listing the names, dates of birth, social security numbers and addresses of more than 100 people. Police say they also found approximately 10 patient files from a treatment facility called, "New Beginnings 'Continuous Care Treatment.'"

According to the Kentucky Secretary of State's website, there is a company called "New Beginnings 'Continuous Care Treatment'" registered in Kentucky, with offices in Prospect and Lawrenceburg.

Davis also had copies of insurance cards and operators' licenses, according to the arrest reports.

Additionally, police say Davis had a blank prescription pad from the treatment facility, as well as a real Kentucky driver's license with his photo, but his brother's personal info on it.

Davis originally claimed the Mercedes Benz was his, but police say they soon discovered that it had been stolen.

Davis was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving an officer false identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in stolen identities, illegal possession of a blank prescription pad and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.