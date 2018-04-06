Expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium progressing on schedul - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium progressing on schedule

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction crews are making progress on renovations at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. 

The $63 million expansion is on schedule. Part of the project will add 6,000 new seats.

Crews recently finished the concrete work to enclose the north end zone.

The Schnellenberger Football complex is expanding from 30,000 to 100,000 square feet.

The expansion is on schedule to be finished before this season's home opener on Sept. 8.

