Taste of West Louisville helps high school seniors with college - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Taste of West Louisville helps high school seniors with college

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An appetite for food can help someone get through college.

The 4th Annual Taste of West Louisville is Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funds raised from this event go to college bound high school seniors in the Metro area.

The California Community Center at 1600 W. St. Catherine Street will host local businesses in the food and beverage industry. They will provide a tasting of their best dishes.

$20 tickets must be purchased online. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You must be 18 years or older to attend.

Click here to get connected to the Taste of West Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.