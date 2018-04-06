Taste of West Louisville helps high school seniors with college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An appetite for food can help someone get through college.

The 4th Annual Taste of West Louisville is Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funds raised from this event go to college bound high school seniors in the Metro area.

The California Community Center at 1600 W. St. Catherine Street will host local businesses in the food and beverage industry. They will provide a tasting of their best dishes.

$20 tickets must be purchased online. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You must be 18 years or older to attend.

Click here to get connected to the Taste of West Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.