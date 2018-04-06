Attorneys for Kim Davis ask court to dismiss lawsuits filed by s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Attorneys for Kim Davis ask court to dismiss lawsuits filed by same-sex couples denied marriage licenses

Kim Davis refuses to issue a marriage license to a same-sex couple a day after being ordered to do so by the U.S. Supreme Court. Kim Davis refuses to issue a marriage license to a same-sex couple a day after being ordered to do so by the U.S. Supreme Court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The county clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples wants the lawsuits against her thrown out.

The Liberty Counsel says it has filed two new briefs in court on behalf of Kim Davis.

The lawsuits were filed against Davis after she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015.

Davis spent time in jail for refusing to follow a court order, arguing that she could not issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples because it is against her religious beliefs.

