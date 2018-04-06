Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter probl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem

Ford is recalling 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem. Ford is recalling 350,000 trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) -- Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because they might be in a different gear than the one shown on the shift indicator.

The recall covers the 2018 F-150 pickup and Expedition large SUV with 10-speed automatic transmissions. Also covered are 2018 F-650 and F-750 trucks with six-speed transmissions.

Ford says that on some vehicles, a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission might come loose. The company says a driver might be able to shift into park and remove the key while the transmission is in another gear, allowing unintended movement.

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

Dealers will make sure the clip was installed correctly and secure it if needed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

