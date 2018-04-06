Railway company sues workers over March train crash in Georgetow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Railway company sues workers over March train crash in Georgetown, Ky.

Posted: Updated:
Norfolk-Southern Railway is suing two employees over March 18, 2018 crash near Georgetown, Ky. Norfolk-Southern Railway is suing two employees over March 18, 2018 crash near Georgetown, Ky.
Norfolk-Southern Railway is suing two employees over March 18, 2018 crash near Georgetown, Ky. Norfolk-Southern Railway is suing two employees over March 18, 2018 crash near Georgetown, Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A railway company is suing two men it says failed to prevent a train crash and derailment.

The Norfolk Southern Railway Co. lawsuit says locomotive engineer Kevin Tobergte and conductor Andrew Hall failed to reduce a train's speed and prevent its collision with another train.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the March 18 crash in Georgetown destroyed two Norfolk Southern locomotives, derailed 13 cars and caused a fire and temporary evacuation. The lawsuit says the men are liable for damage to railway property and costs related to removing spilled fuel.

The Herald-Leader says lawyer Robert Cetrulo filed the suit Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky, and declined to comment. It also says Tobergte and Hall could not be reached.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.