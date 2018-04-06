Derby Countdown: Signs updated at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs is ready to host the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2018.

Crews at Churchill Downs updated Derby signage at the track.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is getting closer, and crews have finished making sure signs at the historic track are up to date.

On Friday, crews at Churchill Downs changed the signs above the grandstand to read: "144th Derby 2018." The signs were also changed on the Kentucky Derby Winner's Circle.

Opening night of the 38-day Spring Meet is Saturday April 28.

The 144th Run for the Roses happens May 5. We'll have team coverage on WDRB and WDRB.com beginning at 6 a.m.

