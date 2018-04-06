Flooding, debris still a problem along waterfront, River Road

A New Albany dentist is facing drug charges after Indiana State Police found a number of controlled substances in his vehicle.

Investigators believe Bradley Anderson shot a man in front of his home on Thursday night.

A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.

Police in Bullitt County are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing nearly three months.

The victim's vehicle was located about 17 hours after the crash on Springfield Road.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

Debris was stacked up along the flood line. Several other areas of the park had also been affected by minor flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flooding and debris continued to plague downtown Louisville Friday afternoon.

The river had swallowed up part of the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park, making the lawn a soggy, muddy mess. Debris was stacked up along the flood line. Several other areas of the park had also been affected by minor flooding.

That didn't stop people from coming to the park on Friday anyway, however. One family was visiting Louisville for spring break and had a bit of trouble once they hit some flooding.

"Last night we actually got our car stuck -- went off the side of the road a little bit -- and it was a little bit muddier than we expected," said Karie Provanchi, who was visiting Waterfront Park. "So we did a little bit of off-roading in our tiny car."

River Road was shut down at Third Street because of the flooding. Fourth Street was also closed under the Galt House.

Flooding at Cox Park was also a problem. With water covering the roads through the park, it remained closed to the public.

Meanwhile, floodwaters continue to creep toward restaurants like Captain's Quarters and Harrods Creek Tavern.

MSD was using the city's flood pumping stations to keep the water under control.

Anyone who comes near the waterfront should also be careful near the water. There are no barricades on the Great Lawn and it's hard to tell how deep the water is.

