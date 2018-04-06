Connecticut school bus driver accused of using bus to buy and de - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Connecticut school bus driver accused of using bus to buy and deliver heroin

Posted: Updated:
Garfield Howell (Source: Stratford Police Department) Garfield Howell (Source: Stratford Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Connecticut school bus driver is accused of using a school bus to buy and deliver heroin.

Garfield Howell, age 29, is charged with selling drugs and risking injury to minors.

According to a news release from the Stratford Police Department, the investigation lasted several months and was conducted by the Stratford Police Narcotics Vice and Intelligence Unit.

Police say surveillance video shows Howell on several occasions using the school bus to buy and deliver heroin.

Officers allegedly seized almost 200 grams of heroin when Howell was arrested.

Officials say no children were on the bus while Howell was dropping off or picking up drugs.

Howell worked for WE Transport Inc., a Connecticut-based busing company that provides transportation for students with special needs.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.