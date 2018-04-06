Connecticut school bus driver accused of using bus to buy and deliver heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Connecticut school bus driver is accused of using a school bus to buy and deliver heroin.

Garfield Howell, age 29, is charged with selling drugs and risking injury to minors.

According to a news release from the Stratford Police Department, the investigation lasted several months and was conducted by the Stratford Police Narcotics Vice and Intelligence Unit.

Police say surveillance video shows Howell on several occasions using the school bus to buy and deliver heroin.

Officers allegedly seized almost 200 grams of heroin when Howell was arrested.

Officials say no children were on the bus while Howell was dropping off or picking up drugs.

Howell worked for WE Transport Inc., a Connecticut-based busing company that provides transportation for students with special needs.

