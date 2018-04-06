Meyzeek Middle School students become face of healthy living cam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Meyzeek Middle School students become face of healthy living campaign in Smoketown

Posted: Updated:
"What's your Why" billboards are being posted in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood. "What's your Why" billboards are being posted in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of students from Meyzeek Middle School are now the face of a healthy living campaign.

"What's your Why" billboards are being posted in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood. The campaign encourages people to manage their diabetes and quit smoking.

Organizers say it's part of a bigger effort to counter the toxic mix of advertising for unhealthy products in poorer communities.

Louisville's health department and a non-profit group are working together on the project.

The billboards will run until June.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.