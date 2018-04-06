UPDATE | Indiana authorities locate body of 26-year-old Columbus man who went missing Wednesday

Indiana officials say they have found the kayak belonging to a missing Columbus man.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office say Keygan Matlock may have gone kayaking in the floodwaters near Columbus, Indiana.
Keygan Matlock
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials say they have found the body of a missing Columbus man.
Search and rescue teams found Keygan Matlock on Friday afternoon about 100 yards from where his kayak was located earlier in the day.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said Matlock
may have gone kayaking in the floodwaters near Columbus, Indiana. Friends and family said they hadn't heard from the 26-year-old since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Matlock told them he had plans to go kayaking along the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Matlock's kayak was discovered Friday morning, between the Tannehill Bridge and Lowell Bridge on the Driftwood River.
Around 4 p.m., his body was found as well.
