UPDATE | Indiana authorities locate body of 26-year-old Columbus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Indiana authorities locate body of 26-year-old Columbus man who went missing Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Indiana officials say they have found the kayak belonging to a missing Columbus man. Indiana officials say they have found the kayak belonging to a missing Columbus man.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office say Keygan Matlock may have gone kayaking in the floodwaters near Columbus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office say Keygan Matlock may have gone kayaking in the floodwaters near Columbus, Indiana.
Keygan Matlock Keygan Matlock

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials say they have found the body of a missing Columbus man.

Search and rescue teams found Keygan Matlock on Friday afternoon about 100 yards from where his kayak was located earlier in the day.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said Matlock may have gone kayaking in the floodwaters near Columbus, Indiana. Friends and family said they hadn't heard from the 26-year-old since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Matlock told them he had plans to go kayaking along the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus.

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Matlock's kayak was discovered Friday morning, between the Tannehill Bridge and Lowell Bridge on the Driftwood River.

Around 4 p.m., his body was found as well.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.