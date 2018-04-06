UPDATE: Indiana authorities recover kayak belonging to missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, In. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials say they have found the kayak belonging to a missing Columbus man.
Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office say Keygan Matlock may have gone kayaking in the floodwaters near Columbus, Indiana. Friends and family say they haven't heard from the 26-year-old since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Matlock told them he had plans to go kayaking along the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Matlock's kayak was discovered Friday morning, between the Tannehill Bridge and Lowell Bridge on the Driftwood River.
Matlock remains missing.
"Locating the kayak provides further confirmation that Matlock was indeed on the river," the news release states. "Although this may give some indication of where Matlock may be, there is still a very large area of the river to be searched. Rescue personnel will continue to search the area."
Matlock is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was last known to be in the Tannehill Trailer Park area and may be wearing a bright yellow coat with a black and yellow stocking cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.