CRAWFORD | Dino Gaudio Tweets he's leaving ESPN to assist Mack at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – He’s not signed, sealed and delivered just yet, but ESPN analyst and former Wake Forest head coach Dino Gaudio says he’s headed for new coach Chris Mack’s staff at Louisville.

Mack told WDRB on Wednesday that a deal with Gaudio wasn’t done yet but, “We’re trying to head that way.”

Gaudio’s ESPN colleagues Fran Fraschilla and Seth Greenburg Tweeted congratulations to Gaudio on Friday, and he accepted the well-wishes and expressed excitement over his new job, saying he's, "Looking forward to working with great people, in an excellent city and at one of the top BBall programs in America."

Thanks so much Fran, very appreciative! Looking forward to working with great people, in an excellent city and at one of the top BBall programs in America. @LouisvilleMBB And back in the @accmbb https://t.co/cT9QICAAhw — Dino Gaudio (@coachdinogaudio) April 6, 2018

Last time my friend @coachdinogaudio was in @theACC, Wake knocked off UNC & Duke in same year en route to @NCAA Tourney. He’s back with Chris Mack & @LouisvilleMBB. Thrilled for him! — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 6, 2018

Congratulations to my guy @coachdinogaudio on being named assistant coach @LouisvilleMBB Great hire by @CoachChrisMack Part of the Skip Prosser coaching tree and accomplished head coach will be a tremendous asset to the Cards — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) April 5, 2018



Gaudio knows something about guiding college players in difficult circumstances. He took over as head coach at Wake Forest after the death of Skip Prosser in 2007 and led the Demon Deacons for three seasons, winning at least 20 games and making the NCAA Tournament in his final two. He was fired after the 2010 season, and went to work for ESPN.

Gaudio was head coach at Army for four years and Loyola for three before going to Wake Forest. Gaudio coached Mack as an assistant at Xavier and also worked on staffs with him on staffs at Wake Forest and Xavier.

A cancer survivor, he has been a motivational speaker at events around the world in addition to his ESPN duties in recent years. He joins a staff that includes Mike Pegeus Luke Murray, who came with Mack from Xavier.

