Menendez brothers convicted of killing their parents have been reunited in prison

A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.

TRANSCRIPT | New Louisville coach Chris Mack sits down with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane

Investigators believe Bradley Anderson shot a man in front of his home on Thursday night.

Police in Bullitt County are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing nearly three months.

A busy southern Indiana highway is crumbling and getting worse every day.

The victim's vehicle was located about 17 hours after the crash on Springfield Road.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

POLICE: Louisville man found asleep in vehicle with more than 100 stolen identities

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

(CNN) -- Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents, are together again and housed at the same California state prison.

That's according to an article on CNN's website.

In the article, Terry Thornton, spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Lyle Menendez was transferred to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego on February 22 and was moved Wednesday into the same housing unit as Erik Menendez.

The move was made after a transfer request from Lyle Menendez. He previously had been held at Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California, Thornton said.

The prison board found no reason that the brothers could not be housed together.

Lyle Menendez, 50, and Erik Menendez, 47, have been imprisoned since July 1996, after a much-publicized trial. Both men are serving life sentences with no possibility of parole.

In the sensational televised trial, the brothers, then teenagers, claimed they killed their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, California, after years of sexual abuse by their father.

Prosecutors, however, said the two wanted to get their parents' $14 million fortune.

CNN's Josiah Ryan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 CNN and WDRB Media. All rights reserved.