WDRB Mobile & Television Apps

Mobile Apps

To download click the link for your device.

WDRB Mobile News App

WDRB is the number one local news source in Louisville providing news from the strongest journalism team. We cover Louisville Weather, News, Kentucky and Indiana news, headlines, weather, traffic, and sports. Catch Louisville Cardinals news, the Kentucky Wildcats and much more.

Our app offers weather radar, alerts, story submission and other features that makes it easy to get news on the go.

WDRB Mobile Weather & Traffic App

Features

• Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
• High resolution satellite cloud imagery
• Current weather updated multiple times per hour
• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
• Ability to add and save your favorite locations
• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

Television App

WDRB's award-winning newscasts are now available on your favorite streaming devices. 

It's called "WDRB Now" for all the news you need right now. Get the latest Point of View editorials from Bill Lamb, the most accurate weather forecasts and more. 

Whether you're using Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Roku, WDRB Now has you covered with in-depth coverage on stories that matter, along with live broadcasts of all of our newscasts. 

Here's how to find the WDRB Now app on your favorite over-the-top device:

ROKU

Click the icon to find out more about WDRB's Roku App.  To download it, just search for "WDRB Now" in the Roku store. 

Apple TV

Click the icon to find out more about WDRB's Apple TV App or search for WDRB Now in the app store for Apple TV devices. Note: requires tvOS 9.0 or later

Fire TV

Click the icon to find out more about WDRB's Roku App.  You can download it from the Amazon app store from the device. 
