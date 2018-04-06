IMAGES | U of L women's soccer team plants trees for Arbor Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | U of L women's soccer team plants trees for Arbor Day

Posted: Updated:
The Louisville women's soccer team planted 10 trees outside Lynn Stadium Friday afternoon. The Louisville women's soccer team planted 10 trees outside Lynn Stadium Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cardinals got back to nature for Arbor Day.

The Louisville women's soccer team planted 10 trees outside Lynn Stadium Friday afternoon. They also put out new mulch, and helped blow debris off of the sidewalks afterward.

Team members say they love to enjoy nature, so it was the perfect community service project for them.

"I think it's just a great way for us to give back to the community," said Gabby Kouzelos, one of the players. "And every time we run to practice, we run through these gates, so we'll get the opportunity to see the trees that we planted today and just make some memories, as well as helping the community out and the university out."

Greenscapes Landscaping helped the women with the planting and donated five of the trees for the project.

