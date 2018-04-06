SLIDESHOW | Unearthing 'Ice Age' bones at Indiana Caverns

A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.

Reporters and the public got a unique opportunity to view an archaeological dig in-progress at Indiana Caverns in the first few days of April.

By: Dominik Fuhrmann

WDRB Photojournalist

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Reporters and the public got a unique opportunity to view an archaeological dig in-progress at Indiana Caverns in the first few days of April.

But WDRB photojournalist Dominik Fuhrmann wasn't content to stand on the sidelines and watch with the general public. With the park managers' permission, Fuhrmann lugged his camera down into the caverns and witness the dig up-close.

A team of staff members from the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites say they are unearthing remains of prehistoric animals in the cave system, located in Corydon, Indiana.

You can see what Fuhrmann shot during his trek by clicking on the video player above.

To view a slideshow, click on the carousel above.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

You can also view the dig yourself, in-person, from a specially designed observation platform at the cave system.

"Buckets of sediment and prehistoric animal remains will be hauled to the platform from the dig area, allowing travelers to see in real-time exactly what the team discovers during the dig," a news release states.

"This groundbreaking fieldwork being conducted by Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites experts offers our guests an extraordinary opportunity to be there and watch as history is being discovered," said Harrison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeremy Yackle, in a statement.

The opportunity will still be available for the public for a few more days. For more info, visit www.lndianaCaverns.com.

