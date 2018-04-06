Radcliff Police looking for suspects who vandalized 2 parks with graffiti

A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.

Investigators believe Bradley Anderson shot a man in front of his home on Thursday night.

Police in Bullitt County are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing nearly three months.

The victim's vehicle was located about 17 hours after the crash on Springfield Road.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two parks were hit with graffiti in Radcliff, and officials think the same people are responsible.

Ramps and trick areas at the skate park at City Park North was tagged from top to bottom last week. And a few days later, the Saunders Springs Nature Reserve was also hit with graffiti. The criminals tagged bathrooms and the old pump house.

“Some of the designs were close to the same, but police have come out to look at it,” said Tim Jeffries, Director of Radcliff Parks and Recreation. “So they think it's the same group of people that's doing both areas.”

The skate park graffiti has since been removed, and a majority of it has been cleaned off at the nature reserve.

“We are proud of our parks," Jeffries said. "We want them to look good for our citizens. So when people mess them up, we try to take care of it and clean it up."

Jeffries said that’s the case even if it means having to spend a couple hundred dollars.

“We spent a little bit of extra money, of money we're tight on, but we spent extra money to get paint to re-paint it to make it look good again,” he said.

If you know who is responsible for vandalizing either of the two parks, call Radcliff Police at 270-351-4470.

