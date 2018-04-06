Radcliff Police looking for suspects who vandalized 2 parks with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff Police looking for suspects who vandalized 2 parks with graffiti

Posted: Updated:

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two parks were hit with graffiti in Radcliff, and officials think the same people are responsible.

Ramps and trick areas at the skate park at City Park North was tagged from top to bottom last week. And a few days later, the Saunders Springs Nature Reserve was also hit with graffiti. The criminals tagged bathrooms and the old pump house.

“Some of the designs were close to the same, but police have come out to look at it,” said Tim Jeffries, Director of Radcliff Parks and Recreation. “So they think it's the same group of people that's doing both areas.”

The skate park graffiti has since been removed, and a majority of it has been cleaned off at the nature reserve.

“We are proud of our parks," Jeffries said. "We want them to look good for our citizens. So when people mess them up, we try to take care of it and clean it up."

Jeffries said that’s the case even if it means having to spend a couple hundred dollars.

“We spent a little bit of extra money, of money we're tight on, but we spent extra money to get paint to re-paint it to make it look good again,” he said.

If you know who is responsible for vandalizing either of the two parks, call Radcliff Police at 270-351-4470.

