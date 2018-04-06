LG&E and KU crews welcomed home from Puerto Rico repair mission - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LG&E and KU crews welcomed home from Puerto Rico repair mission

LG&E and KU workers were welcomed home by family and friends, after a month in Puerto Rico helping restore power.
LG&E and KU workers were welcomed home by family and friends, after a month in Puerto Rico helping restore power. LG&E and KU workers were welcomed home by family and friends, after a month in Puerto Rico helping restore power.
Damage from Hurricane Maria wiped out the power grid, so LG&E and KU workers spent a month trying to restore electricity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and Kentucky Utility crews arrived back in Louisville Friday to an emotional homecoming.

About 30 workers returned to Louisville International Airport to tears and lots of hugs.They'd been in Puerto Rico restoring power after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Lineman and support personnel spent more than a month there helping to get the lights back on under some pretty tough conditions.

"The work was hard, but the reward was seeing them," service tech Jimmy Earles said. "You cried with them, you laughed with them, and you felt for them. So that's our reward for working."

This is the second and last group of LG&E and Kentucky Utility workers to return from the ravaged island. 

