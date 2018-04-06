Keeneland prepares for opening weekend for 2018 Spring Meet - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Keeneland prepares for opening weekend for 2018 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds of horse racing fans kicked off Keeneland’s 2018 Spring Meet on Friday.

“I think we’ve all got a bit of cabin fever,” said Amy Gregory, Director of Communications for Keeneland. “And once the spring meet opens, everyone just celebrates the fact of coming out to watch some great racing, being outside and enjoying the coming of spring.”

Track leaders are preparing for the impacts of possible snow overnight. Saturday’s races could be off to a cold start.

“It does look like the weather is changing in our favor,” Gregory said. “But in the event we do get some snow overnight and there’s inclement weather, we canceled our Sunrise Trackside, which is our morning breakfast program.”

Gates usually open at 11 a.m., but they pushed that back to noon Saturday.

“That’s just to give our ground crews and our track crews a little bit of extra time to prepare the facility,” Gregory said.

Saturday’s first race is at 1:05 p.m. The day will be packed with 11 races, and five of those are graded stakes. Gregory said for anyone coming from Louisville, there will be plenty of Derby and Oaks contenders running in the $1 Million Toyota Blue Grass and the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland.

The Spring Meet runs through April 27, with races Wednesday through Sunday every week.

