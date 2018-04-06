Keeneland prepares for opening weekend for 2018 Spring Meet

A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.

TRANSCRIPT | New Louisville coach Chris Mack sits down with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane

Investigators believe Bradley Anderson shot a man in front of his home on Thursday night.

Police in Bullitt County are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing nearly three months.

A busy southern Indiana highway is crumbling and getting worse every day.

The victim's vehicle was located about 17 hours after the crash on Springfield Road.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

POLICE: Louisville man found asleep in vehicle with more than 100 stolen identities

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds of horse racing fans kicked off Keeneland’s 2018 Spring Meet on Friday.

“I think we’ve all got a bit of cabin fever,” said Amy Gregory, Director of Communications for Keeneland. “And once the spring meet opens, everyone just celebrates the fact of coming out to watch some great racing, being outside and enjoying the coming of spring.”

Track leaders are preparing for the impacts of possible snow overnight. Saturday’s races could be off to a cold start.

“It does look like the weather is changing in our favor,” Gregory said. “But in the event we do get some snow overnight and there’s inclement weather, we canceled our Sunrise Trackside, which is our morning breakfast program.”

Gates usually open at 11 a.m., but they pushed that back to noon Saturday.

“That’s just to give our ground crews and our track crews a little bit of extra time to prepare the facility,” Gregory said.

Saturday’s first race is at 1:05 p.m. The day will be packed with 11 races, and five of those are graded stakes. Gregory said for anyone coming from Louisville, there will be plenty of Derby and Oaks contenders running in the $1 Million Toyota Blue Grass and the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland.

The Spring Meet runs through April 27, with races Wednesday through Sunday every week.

