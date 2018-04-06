US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Keeneland on openin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Keeneland on opening day

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue got a first-hand look Friday at Kentucky's signature business: horse racing. 

Perdue got a tour of Keeneland and noted the importance of horse racing to Kentucky's economy. He also talked about a recent conversation with President Trump, when he said Trump has assured him that U.S. farmers won't be hurt by the ongoing trade dispute with China.  

China announced $50 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. products after the U.S. put tariffs on Chinese goods as punishment for allegedly stealing American technology. 

"We've got some authorities within USDA. We'll use every one at our disposal to protect our farmers," Perdue said. "He's told me, 'Sonny, you tell our farmers we're not going to let them be casualties in this trade dispute."

Perdue spent two days in the bluegrass state holding a listening session with farmers. He's also toured a lumber company, sorghum mill and a high school agriculture department in Mount Sterling.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.