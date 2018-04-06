Ohio man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend with a pizz - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend with a pizza

Posted:
Kenneth Evans Kenneth Evans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio man is arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a pizza.

Kenneth Evans, 24, was arrested by Brookfield Police. His girlfriend told officers he screamed at her, pushed her and hit her in the face with a pizza while she was driving.

Evans was arrested for domestic violence, and while at the police department, he started boxing the walls.

Police said the victim will recover from her minor injuries.

