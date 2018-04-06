LEWIS | Pass progressing as U of L starting QB

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – While we will have to wait until the Spring Game on April 14th to see new U of L starting quarterback Jawon Pass in game action, it appears what he’s doing in closed scrimmages is plenty to encourage his coaches.

“With Lamar (Jackson), there was a lot of quarterback run game and stuff like that but Jawon can do all the same stuff that Lamar could,” Louisville quarterbacks coach Nick Petrino said after the team ran a 150-play scrimmage Friday afternoon.

U of L says Pass threw three touchdowns and rushed for another in Friday’s scrimmage. The staff used a play clock in that simulated game trying to get him ready for fall.

“I thought we handled that well for the first time out. There are things to be fixed and adjusted. However, I was pleased with the way we ran the ball and how the quarterbacks stood in the pocket,” said co-offensive coordinator Mike Summers.

Pass, a redshirt freshman who appeared in only six games last season, says he feels no pressure to compare himself with Jackson.

“I was trying to put the offense in the best play possible to be successful,” Pass said. “I have a long way to go. I'm doing pretty well, but I still have a lot of work to do. I'm just trying to be the best player that I can be and win games.”

Louisville heads into the final week of spring practice Tuesday before the finale with the public Spring Game at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium the following Saturday.

