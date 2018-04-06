Pastor transforms old Seymour nursing home that's now changing lives for those battling addiction

The victim's vehicle was located about 17 hours after the crash on Springfield Road.

Investigators believe Bradley Anderson shot a man in front of his home on Thursday night.

An arrest warrant says a man suspected of shooting a police officer in Kentucky last week had escaped from a halfway house nearly two months earlier.

Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- On US 31 just off I-65 in Seymour, the old Community Center Nursing Home has become the answer to so many prayers.

The home sat vacant for 15 years until Pastor Kris Hunley and his wife Angie turned it into a rehab center in 2015 after his own battle with addiction. They called it Todd's Place, and it's home to some 90 men battling addiction, getting faith-based rehab.

Trevor Brown, the House Manager, said they take people transitioning out of prison, jail and those straight off the streets. Every resident has to work, attend daily devotionals and weekly worship services. Volunteers drive the men to and from their jobs.

"A few days before I came here, I got shot at in Indy," said Victor Shuler, 31, a recovering addict and father of three. "No one would have knew where I was at."

Shuler became hooked on pain medications after a bad four-wheeler accident. He tried AA and NA, but nothing worked, and he ended up homeless, hooked on meth and at the end of his rope until he came to Seymour 10 months ago.

"I didn't want my son and daughters to know that their dad was more worried about getting high than taking care of them," Shuler said. "And it kind of was a wake-up call."

Brown knows those feelings all too well. He spent almost half his life in prison before coming to Todd's Place.

"All my offenses are drug-related offenses: manufacturing methamphetamine or dealing needles, syringes and dope," he said. "It's taken everything from me."

But through rehab, he has found redemption.

"I'm far from perfect but a lot better off than I've ever been before," Brown said. "When you have someone that broken, it's hard to bring them back but from by God."

Forty-seven men have graduated from the program since 2015, and 75 percent are still clean, sober and back home with their families.

