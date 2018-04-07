Thousands of runners hitting Louisville streets for Papa John's 10 Miler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday is the Papa John's 10 Miler, which is the third and final race in the Triple Crown of Running series.

The previous two races were not only cold, but one was rainy as well.

This year's race is the 18th annual 10 Miler and 5,500 runners are expected to come out.

All of the money raised from the three races goes toward Crusade for Children.

Since 2002, the race series has donated $1.8 million to the cause.

The following roads are being shut down for the race:

