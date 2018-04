At least 14 killed in bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

(CNN) -- A crash between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying a junior league hockey team left 14 people dead Friday in western Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said.

Members of the Humboldt Broncos were headed to the town of Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior League playoff game when the crash happened north of Tisdale.

Fourteen others were injured and taken to a hospital. Three were in critical condition, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN partner CTV.

Twenty-eight people -- including the driver -- were on the bus at the time of the accident, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victims and would not confirm whether they were players or coaches. Junior league hockey teams are for athletes ages 16 to 20.