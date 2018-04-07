Snowfall does not sideline runners in Papa John's 10 Miler - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snowfall does not sideline runners in Papa John's 10 Miler

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the first week of April, technically spring is underway, yet snow quickly fell to the ground.

Despite the precipitation, thousands of runners still showed up Saturday morning for the Papa John's 10 Miler.

The 18th annual race is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown of Running series. It started on 3rd Street near Central Avenue. Runners ran to Iroquois Park then back to 3rd Street and finished in the Bronze Lot of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Michael Eaton ran across the finish line first with an unofficial time of 48:02. He also won the Rodes City 10K. Sarah Pease won the women's division and was an official Triple Crown winner after winning all three races in the series. Chad Johnson won the wheelchair division and was also a Triple Crown winner.

This year's saw race saw 5,000 runners sign up.

All of the money raised from the three races goes to Crusade for Children. Since 2002, the races have raised $1.8 million for the Crusade. Organizers hope the total will be announced sometime in May. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.