2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two soldiers died in a helicopter crash that happened in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

According to a release, it happened Friday just before 10 p.m. The soldiers were part of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

The crash, which involved an AH-64E Apache helicopter, happened in a local training area on Fort Campbell, according to officials.

Authorities say the crew was conducting routine training when the accident happened.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar,” acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time.”

The names of the two soldiers have not yet been released.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident.

