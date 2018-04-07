2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

According to a release, it happened Friday just before 10 p.m. The soldiers were part of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

The crash, which involved an AH-64E Apache helicopter, happened in a local training area on Fort Campbell, according to officials.

Authorities say the crew was conducting routine training when the accident happened.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar,” acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time.”

The soldiers were identified Sunday by the Airborne Division as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Connolly, 37, and Warrant Officer James Casadona, 28.

Connolly was an instructor pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, who joined the Army in 2001. He had been at Fort Campbell since 2016. During his service he was awarded two Air Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, an Army Superior Unit Award, two Army Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, an Army Service Ribbon and an Overseas Service Ribbon.

Casadona was a pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, who joined the Army in 2012. He arrived at Fort Campbell in 2018. During his service he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.

"“The Destiny Brigade has suffered a great tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased,” Col. Craig Alia, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, said in a release. “This is an unfortunate event, and we are saddened by the loss of our fellow Soldiers. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

Governor Matt Bevin tweeted his condolences to the families of the two soldiers who were killed.

Heartbroken for the families of two soldiers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell. May we always remember that our soldiers put their lives on the line every day that they serve, and may we always be grateful for their sacrifice. — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) April 7, 2018

Kentucky US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shared his condolences in a tweet on Saturday.

.@SenateMajLdr McConnell: “Terrible accident at @FortCampbell in #Kentucky last night. Prayers for the families of the two soldiers who died, and our gratitude to the first responders. My staff and I will continue to monitor the situation.” — Sen. McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) April 7, 2018

Authorities are still investigating to determine what caused the accident.

