CRAWFORD | Mack introduces his Louisville coaching staff: Murray, Pegues and Gaudio

The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.More >>
Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.More >>
Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.More >>
A transcript of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's interview with Eric Crawford and Tom Lane of WDRB News.More >>
New Louisville coach Chris Mack sat down with WDRB's Eric Crawford and Tom Lane to talk about recruiting, his current roster, his background in basketball and the kind of team people can expect.More >>
Louisville's Ray Spalding has announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and to hire an agent.More >>
Villanova dominated the NCAA Tournament without multiple McDonald's All-Americans, but with a team concept that inspired championship confidence.More >>
Coach Rocks, a filly co-owned by Rick Pitino, won the Gulfstream Park Oaks on Saturday to jump to No. 2 on the Kentucky Oaks points standings, but Pitino says he won't attend the race as long as the current leadership is in place on the University of Louisville board of trustees.More >>
Louisville has settled on Xavier's Chris Mack as the replacement for Rick Pitino as the Cardinals' basketball coach. What to like and what to watch about the new Louisville coach.More >>
Vince Tyra was named Louisville's athletics director Monday. He said he wants the school's next basketball coach on board at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said the Louisville basketball job is Chris Mack's if the Xavier coach wants it, but a group of former U of L players continue to push for former Card Kenny Payne.More >>
Hiring a new basketball coach is never easy, but it's more challenging in the environment around college basketball this season.More >>
University of Louisville police recommended McGee and Powell be charged with multiple felony crimes, according to a summary of the investigation.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
