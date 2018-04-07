CRAWFORD | Mack introduces his Louisville coaching staff: Murray, Pegues and Gaudio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – New University of Louisville coach Chris Mack has his coaching staff officially in place, the school announced Saturday morning.

While agreements have been made since Mack took the job for a couple of the position, the paperwork has been signed and Mack was free to comment on all of the hires for the first time Friday morning.

Mack, as previously reported, brings Luke Murray and Mike Pegues with him from Xavier, and has hired ESPN commentator and former Wake Forest head coach Dino Gaudio as an assistant.

In a release, Mack praised all three and outlined their duties and strengths.

LUKE MURRAY

You’ve probably heard that he’s the son of actor Bill Murray, but he’s been much more than that as an assistant to Mack the past three seasons. Before that, he was an assistant to Dan Hurley at Rhode Island.

“Luke Murray is a superstar,” Mack said. “No detail goes unnoticed with Luke. Whether it’s working with our perimeter players, scouting, or recruiting, Luke excels. He’s one of the most organized, detailed and high-energy recruiters that I’ve ever been around. He carries the role of recruiting coordinator on the staff and allows us to leave no stone unturned when searching for the next University of Louisville great.”

MIKE PEGUES

He’s been with Mack the past six seasons, and before that was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Delaware, where he became the program’s all-time leading scorer as a player under Mike Brey, now the head coach at Notre Dame.

“Mike Pegues is one of the best post coaches in the country,” Mack said. “He does a terrific job of teaching footwork, positioning and understanding of the game. Having been with me for the past six seasons, it’s been impressive to see the development of big men during Mike’s tenure. Our players will love his energy, IQ for the game and his sincerity. His relationships with coaches around the country have allowed us to recruit from some of the best high school programs in the nation.”

DINO GAUDIO

He was a head coach for 10 years, including three at Wake Forest after the death of Skip Prosser. His second Wake Forest team, in 2008-09, opened the season with a program-best 16-0 start as the last unbeaten team in the nation and rose to No. 1 in the nation in the Associated Press poll before finishing second in the ACC behind 2009 NCAA Champion North Carolina (who Wake Forest beat that season).

Gaudio, who worked with Mack on staffs at Xavier and Wake Forest and coached him during his playing career at Xavier, has spent the past eight seasons as an analyst for ESPN.

“Dino Gaudio is a home run for us,” Mack said. “He’s trusted, loyal and a person that I have always looked up to in this profession. Not many head coaches have the luxury of having a former head coach in the ACC on staff. Dino’s role on the floor coaching our players will be immense. Our players will benefit in ways that other staffs can’t duplicate. I’m excited to get him out of the studio and on to the basketball court where he belongs.”

Mack is expected to introduce all three coaches during a Monday afternoon news conference on campus.

