German police confirm people killed after vehicle plows through - WDRB 41 Louisville News

German police confirm people killed after vehicle plows through crowd in Muenster

(FOX NEWS) -- Several people were killed and others were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in Muenster, German police said.

Muenster Police have asked citizens to "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" as authorities investigate the incident. A large-scale police operation is currently underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

German media reported the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the crowd killed himself.

This story will be updated.

