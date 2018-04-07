All lanes of Clark Memorial Bridge shut down after pedestrian hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All lanes of Clark Memorial Bridge shut down after pedestrian hit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are investigating after a person was hit on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday afternoon.

MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB the call came in at 2:19 p.m. on the Indiana side of the bridge. 

All lanes in both directions of the bridge are shut down while emergency crews are on scene. 

Officials said Yellow Ambulance was on scene, but it is unclear whether or not the victim has been transported yet or what their condition is at this time. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

