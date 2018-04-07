Indiana flu deaths nearly triple this season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana flu deaths nearly triple this season

State Department of Health data show that there have been 304 deaths from flu this winter. Its latest tracking report was dated Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Deaths from influenza have nearly tripled in Indiana this season.

The Indianapolis Star reports that State Department of Health data show that there have been 304 deaths from flu this winter. Its latest tracking report was dated Friday.

State data indicate that there were 103 influenza-related deaths in 2016-17.

There have been 226 flu deaths among people 65 and older. There were three deaths of children 4 or younger. Among those aged 5 to 24, there were eight deaths.

Allen County in northeastern Indiana -- where Fort Wayne is located -- has had the most deaths with 25. Marion County, home of the state capital of Indianapolis, has reported 23.

