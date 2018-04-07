Lock-in retreat helps Louisville kids and teens find the right path in life

Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.

A new coalition of University of Louisville fans and alumni are preparing to file a lawsuit against the NCAA following its decision to vacate victories from the men’s basketball program.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

POLICE: Louisville man found asleep in vehicle with more than 100 stolen identities

The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) – A couple dozen kids and teens from all over Louisville are taking part in a lock-in retreat this weekend with the organization 1+1=U at Harrods Creek Baptist Church.

“1+1=U helps kids find out who they are and why they are where they are. And then helps them move forward to be what God created them to be,” said Margaret Dunbar-Demaree, founder and executive director of 1+1=U.

Dunbar-Demaree started mentoring and keeping kids on track when she was a teacher at Central High School. This is the ninth year for the retreat, where kids have fun playing sports, getting ice cream and listening to speakers -- all on a strict schedule.

“At the end of the day they're learning how to be good citizens,” Dunbar-Demaree said.

Less than 24 hours into the retreat, the kids and teens are already taking in life lessons.

“To respect older people and to respect younger people at the same time and to be a better man,” freshman D’Corion Thompson said.

“To stay off the streets,” 4th grader Lashawn Talbert said.

“No matter what you're doing now, even if your grades are low and your GPA is a 2.6, it doesn't define who you are going to be later in life,” junior Tanesia Williams said.

They’re all messages the students plan on taking with them back to their schools.

Some former students even come back as counselors wanting to share what they learned from Demaree.

“Just to help us stay on the right path,” Ashara Pendleton said. “It’s just motivation and determination.”

At the end of the day, 1+1= U wants to help middle and high school kids find their true purpose in life.

“And nowadays ... trying to keep them alive so they can do that,” Demaree said.

If you’d like to be part of 1+1=U, you can get more information by visiting its website here or by calling 502-500-0433.

