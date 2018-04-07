Lock-in retreat helps Louisville kids and teens find the right p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lock-in retreat helps Louisville kids and teens find the right path in life

Posted: Updated:

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) –  A couple dozen kids and teens from all over Louisville are taking part in a lock-in retreat this weekend with the organization 1+1=U at Harrods Creek Baptist Church.

“1+1=U helps kids find out who they are and why they are where they are. And then helps them move forward to be what God created them to be,” said Margaret Dunbar-Demaree, founder and executive director of 1+1=U.

Dunbar-Demaree started mentoring and keeping kids on track when she was a teacher at Central High School. This is the ninth year for the retreat, where kids have fun playing sports, getting ice cream and listening to speakers -- all on a strict schedule.

“At the end of the day they're learning how to be good citizens,” Dunbar-Demaree said.

Less than 24 hours into the retreat, the kids and teens are already taking in life lessons.

“To respect older people and to respect younger people at the same time and to be a better man,” freshman D’Corion Thompson said.

“To stay off the streets,” 4th grader Lashawn Talbert said.

“No matter what you're doing now, even if your grades are low and your GPA is a 2.6, it doesn't define who you are going to be later in life,” junior Tanesia Williams said.

They’re all messages the students plan on taking with them back to their schools.

Some former students even come back as counselors wanting to share what they learned from Demaree.

“Just to help us stay on the right path,” Ashara Pendleton said. “It’s just motivation and determination.”

At the end of the day, 1+1= U wants to help middle and high school kids find their true purpose in life.

“And nowadays ... trying to keep them alive so they can do that,” Demaree said.

If you’d like to be part of 1+1=U, you can get more information by visiting its website here or by calling 502-500-0433.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.