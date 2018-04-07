Indiana prepares for Thunder Over Louisville crowds

Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.

Former Wake Forest coach and current ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio says he's leaving his broadcasting job to become an assistant coach for Chris Mack at Louisville.

A new coalition of University of Louisville fans and alumni are preparing to file a lawsuit against the NCAA following its decision to vacate victories from the men’s basketball program.

A new coalition of University of Louisville fans and alumni are preparing to file a lawsuit against the NCAA following its decision to vacate victories from the men’s basketball program.

U of L fan and alumni group prepares to file lawsuit against the NCAA

U of L fan and alumni group prepares to file lawsuit against the NCAA

MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB the call came in at 2:19 p.m. on the Indiana side of the bridge.

MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB the call came in at 2:19 p.m. on the Indiana side of the bridge.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

Former University of Louisville program assistant Brandon Williams had all penalties against him vacated by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Friday.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.

POLICE: Louisville man found asleep in vehicle with more than 100 stolen identities

POLICE: Louisville man found asleep in vehicle with more than 100 stolen identities

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.

The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.

OVW produces one of the longest running televised wrestling shows in the U.S.

OVW produces one of the longest running televised wrestling shows in the U.S.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville draws hundreds of thousands to the area every year.

With the airshow and fireworks two weeks away, the Ohio River has overtaken some of the best places to watch the show from southern Indiana.

Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick said 250,000 to 270,000 people are expected for the airshow and fireworks on the Indiana side.

Flooding along the Ohio River has recently swallowed up some popular areas along the banks.

If water levels are higher on the day of the show, the chief plans to put up barricades and signs.

Rescue crews are always on standby in case anyone gets to close.

The flooding also means more cleanup will be needed to remove trash along the river.

“We need Mother Nature to help us and get that water down and then get the city crews out on the river bank to get our viewing area ready to go," Hedrick said.

Regardless of where the river level will be, longtime fans like Lonnie Granno are not staying away.

“When it was snow out here people still show up so I don't think the weather, might put a little damper on it, but most of the time people are gonna show up. It's that good of a show," Granno said.

Thunder Over Louisville is on Saturday April 21.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.