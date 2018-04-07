Free clinic held to help ex-felons expunge records, get job help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free clinic held to help ex-felons expunge records, get job help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An afternoon of second chances for those in need of a clean record.

The Spirit of Love Center and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky teamed up to help expunge the records of ex-felons on Saturday. 

Record expungements can cost hundreds of dollars, but Saturday it was all free. 

Goodwill has secured several employers willing to hire ex-felons in need of a job. 

They say it's all about helping the community.

"You know it's changing a life. I think what we are all here to do is change a life, and help someone get a job to where they can take care of their families and themselves," said Sharon Allgeier, with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

A forum was also held to share job training skills, resume writing tips and interviewing techniques. 

