SkyStar Observation Wheel at Waterfront Park closed early Saturday night after computer glitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials were forced to stop, evacuate and close the SkyStar Observation Wheel Saturday night after a computer glitch, officials say. 

A spokesperson for SkyView Partners tells WDRB the Ferris wheel's computer sensed that the door of one of the gondolas on the wheel was open, when it was in fact closed. 

The spokesperson said protocol requires the wheel to be stopped, evacuated and analyzed. The wheel was inspected and given the time and current temperature, officials decided to close the observation wheel for the remainder of the night. 

Everyone on board was given a refund or complementary ticket to take another ride on Sunday, when the wheel is expected to reopen at its regular time. 

The observation wheel opened at the end of March next to the Big Four Bridge, featuring 36 gondolas that can hold six people each. 

A ride on the wheel costs about $15 for adults and $12 for kids.

The wheel is open daily through May 6. 

