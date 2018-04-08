New York suspect bit off, swallowed tip of officer's finger duri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New York suspect bit off, swallowed tip of officer's finger during scuffle, police say

Posted: Updated:
Suspect Ainsley Johnson, 34, allegedly bit off and swallowed a police officer's fingertip during a scufflle. (Image Source: Fox News/New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services) Suspect Ainsley Johnson, 34, allegedly bit off and swallowed a police officer's fingertip during a scufflle. (Image Source: Fox News/New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services)

(FOX NEWS) -- A suspect arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y., on criminal mischief charges made matters worse for himself Friday by biting off -- and swallowing -- the tip of a middle finger of a police officer who was escorting him to his jail cell, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Ainsley Johnson, 34, swallowed the fingertip before police could retrieve it, the New York Daily News reported, citing information from police.

Johnson had been arrested an hour earlier for breaking the window of a resident’s BMW and crushing the victim’s mailbox during an argument, the paper reported. Johnson reportedly did not know the victim.

Police charged Johnson with criminal mischief. At the precinct, a scuffle broke out when a 24-year-old officer tried to re-cuff the suspect, and the two fell to the floor.

Police sources say Johnson then bit off the fingertip of the cop, who was rushed to hospital. Johnson also was rushed to a hospital for injuries suffered as officers subdued him.

The suspect was further charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. According to the New York Post, Johnson has a history of prior offenses, including rape, resisting arrest and forgery.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.

