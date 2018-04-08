Louisville woman accused of intentionally setting home on fire w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman accused of intentionally setting home on fire with her children inside

Whitney Johnson (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Whitney Johnson (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman authorities say intentionally set fire to her home while her children were inside.

Whitney Johnson, 24, was arrested Friday. According to an arrest report, it happened at her home in the 400 block of George Unseld Terrace, near Green Alley and South 18th Street.

Police say Johnson set the fire in the kitchen of the home. Johnson's three children were upstairs at the time, according to police.

Investigators say Johnson admitted to setting the fire in a recorded statement.

She's charged with first-degree arson and three counts of wanton endangerment.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond.

Johnson's next court date is set for April 17.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

