Louisville man to stand trial in New Albany's sole 2016 homicide case

Jordan Richie (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jordan Richie (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial is scheduled to start Monday for a Louisville man accused in New Albany's only homicide of 2016.

Jordan Richie, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Troy Redd.

Redd was found dead on a sidewalk at the Cross Creek Apartments on Green Valley Road one early morning in August of 2016.

Months later, Louisville Metro Police arrested Richie after they say they recognized him as a murder suspect.

