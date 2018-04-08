Driver crashes into Outer Loop business and flees, police say - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Driver crashes into Outer Loop business and flees, police say

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into a business on Outer Loop and drove away. 

MetroSafe dispatchers said it happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Sun Tan City store. 

According to police, the driver was in a white Ford F-250, but had fled the scene when officers responded. 

Police said the building suffered minor damage. 

If you have any information that could help police find the driver, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

