Stabbing near downtown Indianapolis library leaves several injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stabbing near a downtown Indianapolis library leaves several people hurt. 

It happened Saturday afternoon in the American Legion Mall, and continued across the street in front of the public library, police say. 

Witnesses said the person behind the attack rode into the park on his bike and was playing loud noises on a megaphone. When people asked him to turn it off, they say he pulled out a knife and started stabbing. 

Police said four people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital. Two suffered serious injuries but none are considered life threatening. 

The suspect has not yet been identified, but will remain in police custody while he is treated at the hospital.

