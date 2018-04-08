Crews expected to start work to repair cracking on Highway 111 n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews expected to start work to repair cracking on Highway 111 near Horseshoe Casino

Posted: Updated:
The highway began to crack near Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Two Mile Lane after recent flooding. The highway began to crack near Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Two Mile Lane after recent flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A contractor for INDOT is expected to start working on State Road 111 on Monday to help with embankments that are sliding into the Ohio River.

The highway began to crack near Horseshoe Southern Indiana and Two Mile Lane after recent flooding. 

Cones were already put in place to keep drivers away from the cracks, and they've moved lanes to the opposite shoulder. 

INDOT officials said weather forced crews to wait days to start the project. 

Crews are expected to start work on Monday, unless they get washed out, according to INDOT officials.  

Officials say the work is expected to last up to three weeks, and a temporary signal will be put up while crews work to fix the road.

Once work is done on one side, they will move closer to the casino where they will fix another side. 

INDOT officials said crews are working to figure out a more permanent fix for the road, and are considering moving part of the highway away from the river. 

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.