Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef

Posted: Updated:

HARRISON, Ohio (AP) -- Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.

The U.S. agriculture department's Food Safety and Inspection Service reports that J.T.M. Provisions Co. of Harrison had received two consumer complaints of extraneous material contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products.

They come in a sealed plastic tray with a paper sleeve in products labeled "Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef." Federal authorities say they were produced last September, but they are concerned that some remain frozen in customers' refrigerators or freezers.

They were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The service says they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.