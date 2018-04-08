Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon

Posted: Updated:

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.

The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.63 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.37 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price for diesel fuel rose three cents, to $3.04.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.